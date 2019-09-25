|
|
Cheryl Powers Bond
1955-2019
Mobile, AL
Cheryl Powers Bond, age 64, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Mobile, Al.
Cheryl was a veteran of the United States Army.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas L. and Nina S. Powers; husband, Robert A. "Al" Bond; brother-in-law, Bruce J. Kent.
She is survived by loving companion, Douglas J. Kraft; sisters, Sheila Scheick (Rick) and Crystal Kent; stepchildren, Jacob Kraft (Missi) and Jessica Kraft; granddaughter, Crimson Kraft; numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd, Biloxi. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:00PM at the funeral home chapel.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 25, 2019