Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Bond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Bond


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Bond Obituary
Cheryl Powers Bond

1955-2019

Mobile, AL

Cheryl Powers Bond, age 64, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Mobile, Al.

Cheryl was a veteran of the United States Army.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas L. and Nina S. Powers; husband, Robert A. "Al" Bond; brother-in-law, Bruce J. Kent.

She is survived by loving companion, Douglas J. Kraft; sisters, Sheila Scheick (Rick) and Crystal Kent; stepchildren, Jacob Kraft (Missi) and Jessica Kraft; granddaughter, Crimson Kraft; numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd, Biloxi. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:00PM at the funeral home chapel.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now