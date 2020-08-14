Christian Gage Nelson
1991-2020
Ocean Springs, MS
Christian Gage Nelson, 28 of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on Tues., August 11, 2020.
He was born on September 30, 1991 in Clarksdale, MS. Christian attended Gautier High School and MGCCC. He was employed at Desoto County Sheriff's Dept. and Ocean Springs Police Dept. Christian was an Auburn and Saints football fan and bled the blue, as law enforcement was his passion. He was a wonderful father, husband, son, and brother.
Christian is survived by his wife, Jamie Nelson; mother, Audra (Michael) Carley; father, Allen (Rebecca) Nelson; children, Gaelle Scott (11 yrs.), Braysen Nelson (5 yrs.), and Emerlynn Nelson (16 mths.); sisters, Mary Grace Dye Province and Megan Dye Yarbrough; and his pet, Sofie Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation, www.LLS.org
The family would like to extend a thank you to OSPD for being supportive and the medical teams from Garden Park M.C., Ochsner's M.C., MD Anderson, and Ocean Springs Hospital.
A visitation will be held from 5pm- 7pm on Sat., August 15, 2020 with a service at 2 pm on Sun., August 16, 2020 all at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, MS. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Ocean Springs, MS. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM