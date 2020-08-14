1/1
Christian Nelson
1991 - 2020
Christian Gage Nelson

1991-2020

Ocean Springs, MS

Christian Gage Nelson, 28 of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on Tues., August 11, 2020.

He was born on September 30, 1991 in Clarksdale, MS. Christian attended Gautier High School and MGCCC. He was employed at Desoto County Sheriff's Dept. and Ocean Springs Police Dept. Christian was an Auburn and Saints football fan and bled the blue, as law enforcement was his passion. He was a wonderful father, husband, son, and brother.

Christian is survived by his wife, Jamie Nelson; mother, Audra (Michael) Carley; father, Allen (Rebecca) Nelson; children, Gaelle Scott (11 yrs.), Braysen Nelson (5 yrs.), and Emerlynn Nelson (16 mths.); sisters, Mary Grace Dye Province and Megan Dye Yarbrough; and his pet, Sofie Nelson.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation, www.LLS.org

The family would like to extend a thank you to OSPD for being supportive and the medical teams from Garden Park M.C., Ochsner's M.C., MD Anderson, and Ocean Springs Hospital.

A visitation will be held from 5pm- 7pm on Sat., August 15, 2020 with a service at 2 pm on Sun., August 16, 2020 all at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, MS. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Ocean Springs, MS.



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
AUG
16
Service
02:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
AUG
16
Burial
Crestlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Memories & Condolences
August 14, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
