Christina Louise Grimes



1969-2019



Gulfport



Christina Louise Grimes, age 50, of Gulfport, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.



Mrs. Grimes was born in Washington D.C. and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in Special Education. She was employed at D'Iberville Middle School as a special education teacher. She was an avid reader and loved her "pool time" with her chihuahua, Thor. She was dedicated to her friends, students, and family and cherished her role as a Navy Veteran Wife, an Air Force Mom, and best friend to her daughters. She loved beyond boundaries, and that love has bonded her family together into a strong, everlasting unit. She loved sitting by the pool in the sun and spending time on the beach, especially when they lived in Hawaii where she met some of her closest friends.



She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Stoll; grandson, Brendon Cole; and her Dad, John Weaver.



She was the perfect wife to Zack Grimes of Gulfport; her mother, Barbara Ann Stoll; her mom, Callie Weaver; her children, Jennifer Marie Grimes (Jordan Michael Hetrick), Susan Rebecca Baudoin (Caleb Jonathan), John David Weaver, Jr. (Kimberly Ann), and Christa Marie Weaver; grandchildren, Logan, Hailee, Alex, Emma, Callie, Jace, Colton, Jaxon; her sister, Stacey Lynette Dionne.



Visitation will be Saturday, February 16, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date, and this online notice will be updated at www.riemannfamily.com when arranged. Please share your memories on her Riemann obituary page as well.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Feed My Sheep, www.feedmysheep.org . Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary