Christine Kegley
Christine Kegley
November 21, 2020
Diamondhead, Mississippi - Christine Denise Kegley, age 25, of Diamondhead, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.
Christine was a native of Pass Christian. She was a brilliant student and graduated from the Mississippi school of Mathematics and Science in 2013. She studied molecular biology and art at the University of Southern Mississippi where she was a senior and hoped to graduate in Marine Biology. Christine worked for Harrison County, tending the Bayou Portage Bridge while pursuing her studies. She was a talented artist who was occasionally commissioned to do special works.
Christine loved gardening and was passionate about vegetables, fruits, organic gardening, unusual and native plants. "To plant a tree that you will never see grown is to believe in the future." She was a Christian whose life exemplified the Golden Rule: The only thing she hated was hate; and the only thing she wouldn't tolerate was intolerance. She was so giving and exemplified this by being an organ donor.
Christine was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Willis Bryan Kegley, and her maternal grandparents, John Daniel Moran and Gloria Elbe Smith Moran.
Miss Kegley is survived by her parents, Mitchel Darin Kegley of Theodore, AL; Anita Fay Moran Parker and her stepfather, Brian Jeffrey Parker of Diamondhead, MS; her sister, Lauren Elisabeth Kegley of Pass Christian, MS; her grandmother Mary Juanita Sulton Kegley of Mobile, AL; her aunts, Marie Grace Moran Maxwell of Hattiesburg, MS, and Rene Beswick; an uncle, Willis Bryan Kegley II; two dear friends, Arch and Rhino; her first cousins, Sarah Maxwell, Shannon Marie Breland Turner, Cameryn Winters Kegley, Sterling Kegley, Taylor Gwin and Christopher Gwin; dear cousin and godparents, Larry Keith Pavolini and his wife Margaret; Candice Pavolin; and Kendall Pavolin; Krissi Pavolini; her other first cousins are, Dana Pavoliny Holliman, Anthony Pavolini, Brandy Pavolini, Emmy Pavolini, Colton Pavolini, Alan Smith, Gloria Ann Smith, Beryl Smith Curley, Lynn Smith Vincent, Billy Moran, Raymond Moran, Don Moran and Alan Moran; innumerable family members and friends who already miss her.
The family wishes to thank every person who aided Christine in her darkest hours. It takes a village to raise a child and a loving community as well to aid in that child's final epic voyage.
In lieu of flowers the family request donation be made to an account set up in Christine's name at Hancock/Whitney and at Keesler Federal Credit Union if you wish to support her passions charitably.
The visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church at a later date.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com


Riemann Family Funeral Home
November 22, 2020
I had the privilege to be one of Christine’s elementary teachers.She was a pleasure to have in class and always worked hard to do her best. May GOD bless Christine and her family at this difficult time.
Coach Guess
Teacher
November 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
