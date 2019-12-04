|
|
Christine Nancy
Woodhouse Salzburger
1934-2019
Biloxi
Our beloved and spirited Christine Nancy Woodhouse Salzburger passed away on November 27, 2019 at the age of 85. Remembered by family and friends as an incredibly vibrant woman, she enjoyed life immensely and often told others "I have had a wonderful life, better than I could have ever imagined." Christine was born and raised in Writtle, a storybook village in Essex, England, and grew up on Love's Walk, which directly led to the village's millennium-old church where she and David, her husband of 65 years, were married. They met when David was stationed in England as an Air Force Airman and both had the privilege to travel extensively throughout his career in the Air Force and in his post-retirement job. Christine worked many years in civil service.
Christine is now in the company of Jesus and her loved ones who are no longer with us. She is remembered and cherished by her husband, daughters, Sheree and Joanne, two grandsons, Andrew and Jake, great granddaughter, Emma, and sister, Betty Woodhouse Rumsby. A memorial service honoring her life will be held on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Biloxi National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital. View online tribute at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 4, 2019