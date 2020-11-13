Christopher Jordan "Jordy" Butirich
1999 ~ 2020
Ocean Springs
Christopher Jordan "Jordy" Butirich, age 21 of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Jordy was born in Biloxi, MS on March 19, 1999 to Christopher Butirich and Patti Butirich.
Jordy loved fishing and spending time with his family, friends and his dog, Kai. He had a huge giving heart and was always willing to help those in need. Jordy loved his family and friends, and he will always be remembered as a smart loving person with a personality larger than life.
He is preceded in death by his father, Christopher Butirich; and his grandparents, Arthur Ray Bodin, Sr., Shirley and Neil Covacevich, Marko Butirich, Sr. and Joan Mavar Butirich.
He is survived by his mother, Patti Bodin Butirich; his brothers, Jed Collins, Jerin Collins and Jonathan Collins; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Christopher "Jordy" Butirich.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the Butirich family.
View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM