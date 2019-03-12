Christopher "Chris" Bolton Chevalier



1971 ~ 2019



Ocean Springs



Mr. Christopher "Chris" Bolton Chevalier, age 47, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.



Chris was a native of Louisiana and a resident of the coast. He was a former Assistant Vice President of Operations with Affirmative Insurance Company. He was of the Catholic faith.



Chris was preceded in death by his father, Robert Chevalier, grandparents, Lonard Benjamin Morrison and Tomma Lee McDonald Morrison and James Dalton Chevalier and Vertis Faye Mallette Chevalier.



Survivors include two daughters, Abbigail Claire Chevalier and Georgia Grace Chevalier, companion, Amy Alberts Herring, mother, Ann Chevalier, sister, Leah Brooke Chevalier Marlow and husband, Keith, two nieces, Saylor Ann Marlow and Sarah Madeleine Marlow and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 13, from 1pm until 2pm, with a 2pm Memorial Service, all at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home.



Like a bolt from a clear sky, his sudden departure made us think "how uncertain life is." That all things work together for good bears a truth unquestioned, but the limit of our comprehensions almost dazes us, but we recall the words of Jesus when he said: "What I do now ye know not, but ye shall know hereafter." The consolation that it is a solace in this sad hour.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com. Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary