Christopher Notter
1981 - 2020
Christopher Notter

1981-2020

Long Beach

Christopher Notter, age 39, of Long Beach, MS, passed away on October 7, 2020. Chris was survived by his children; Brent, Tyler, Claire, and Ashtyn; parents, Richard and Barbara Notter; brother, Michael (Danielle) Notter; sister, Lauren (Derek) Pierce as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. A private celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family.



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Memories & Condolences
October 10, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Brandy Walters
October 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will miss you always. We will cherish the great memories we have with you!
Brandy Walters
Friend
October 10, 2020
Chris was a genuine person, he loved life, and to have fun. You will be missed! Love Carla Lakelyn and Brailey ❤
Carla Holeman
Friend
October 10, 2020
When I first meet you in July, 2020 I never would have dreamed it would end so soon. Four months wasn’t enough of time. You were the nice, sweetest person to Carla and her family. We all Love you Chris. To the Notter family. I’m so sorry for your lost. God has gained an Angel. RIP Chris. Love Connie Pate (Carla’s Aunt)
Connie Pate
Friend
October 11, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
