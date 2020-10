When I first meet you in July, 2020 I never would have dreamed it would end so soon. Four months wasn’t enough of time. You were the nice, sweetest person to Carla and her family. We all Love you Chris. To the Notter family. I’m so sorry for your lost. God has gained an Angel. RIP Chris. Love Connie Pate (Carla’s Aunt)

Connie Pate

Friend