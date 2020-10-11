Christopher Notter
1981-2020
Long Beach
Christopher Notter, age 39, of Long Beach, MS, passed away on October 7, 2020. Chris was survived by his children; Brent, Tyler, Claire, and Ashtyn; parents, Richard and Barbara Notter; brother, Michael (Danielle) Notter; sister, Lauren (Derek) Pierce as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. A private celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM