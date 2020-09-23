1/1
Cindy Bissett
1970 - 2020
Cindy May (Williamson) Bissett

1970-2020

Gulfport

Cindy May (Williamson) Bissett, age 49, was called home to the Lord on Saturday, September 19th, 2020. She passed at Gulfport Memorial Hospital.

Throughout her life she was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, and mother.

Cindy was born in Port Hueneme, California, on October 7, 1970. As an adolescent she traveled around the country with her military family. Cindy attended school in Texas, Mississippi, and California. She started a family in Mississippi and stayed primarily on the Gulf Coast. She spent most of her life living close to the water. She enjoyed fishing, boating, and taking part of all that the environment had to offer.

She was a candle making expert and a gardening fanatic (she most definitely had a green thumb). Cindy loved celebrating festivities, no matter the time of year or the holiday and had an affinity for animals.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Billy J. Williamson; her PaPa, Burra Lincoln; her Mamaw, Jewel Lincoln; and her brother, William E. Williamson.

Cindy is survived by her grandfather, Robert M. Williamson; her parents, Jane and Bill Williamson; her sister, Glenda A. Mooney (Jim); her nephew, Douglas Steller (Maria) her great niece, Fionna; her sister-in-law Lisa Williamson; her former husband; and her daughter, Brindy Bissett.

Memorial services for Cindy will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Long Beach Senior Center, 20257 Daugherty Rd, Long Beach, MS 39560. Masks are required.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Long Beach Senior Center
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
