Claire Homes
1942 - 2020
Claire Florette Morrison Homes

1942-2020

Long Beach

Claire Florette Morrison Homes died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 10:44 a.m. after a long illness. When she passed away, her spirit entered the freedom, peace, and joy of another realm.

She was the cherished daughter of the late Claire Boggs Morrison and the late Robert Stanley Morrison, Sr. Her beloved survivors include her brothers, Robert Stanley Morrison, Jr. (Sandy), William Morrison (Jeanette); her sisters Josephine M. Tuepker (John), Mary G. Morrison, Anaise M. Beany (Charles), Martha M. Gipson; her treasured sons Robert Homes III (Julie), William Homes (Holly), Justin Homes (Judy); her dearly loved grandchildren Hannah Homes, Robert Homes IV, Juliet Homes, Caroline Homes, Courtney Homes, Finbar Homes, and William Homes; and many nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins and friends.

Florette was born in New Orleans, spending most of her life in Long Beach at the Boggsdale compound. She attended St Thomas's elementary school, St. Joseph Academy's high school, and the University of Southern Mississippi, earning a degree and certification in Special Education. Her challenged pupils had the great fortune of being taught by such a warm, generous, and perceptively wise person. She always had an empathetic ear and comforted others. Her innate kindness prompted someone to observe: "She doesn't have a mean bone in her body."

She treasured her three sons, supporting them through trying times, responsible for raising them into three fine men. "Bobie" doted on her seven grandchildren and was a loving, compulsive giver of gifts to them and others. She would occasionally send money to people insisting that they "get whatever you want," preferably something impractical and whimsical. She was nicknamed "millions" because of her remarkable capacity to live well on limited means.

She faced her final illness with remarkable bravery, comforting others with her practicality about her medical condition and with her highly developed sense of humor. When a relieved friend told Florette that her own cancer scare was over, Florette responded: "Wonderful! Now you don't have to join the club!" This humor enabled her to laugh bravely in the face of hard times and heartaches.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her family.

In lieu of flowers, please give donations to Doctors Without Borders.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
