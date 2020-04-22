|
|
Claire Boggs Morrison
1915-2020
Long Beach
Claire Boggs Morrison of Long Beach, MS, went to her heavenly home peacefully in her sleep April 19, 2020. She was 105 years old. Known to her family as Tootie, she was born April 12, 1915, in her grandparents' home in Long Beach, Breezydale. Breezydale, built in 1865, was destroyed by a hurricane five months later. After the 1947 hurricane Claire's husband, Stanley, relocated the family from New Orleans to Long Beach.
Stanley's construction business in Louisiana kept him away from home, and Claire's family in Long Beach was a lifeline for her and seven children, ages 10 to infancy.
A devoted family caregiver, Lela Pickering, helped raise the children, and was part of the family for 55 years. Stanley and Claire's father, William Boggs, built a large two-family home on the beachfront and named it Will-Stan, expecting it to stand against storms. Many visitors enjoyed hospitality throughout the years at Will-Stan as friends and relatives brought their families to greetings, smiles, and open arms of welcome.
Tootie's career was as wife, mother, and grandmother. When the nest began to empty, she worked for NASA's test site as a clerk for five years. Hurricane Camille in 1969 destroyed Will-Stan and surrounding Boggsdale property. After rebuilding Will-Stan further away from the beach Claire worked for Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District's area on aging. Now in her 80s she listened to clients problems, ailments, and offered assistance from the District. She never joined a volunteer group but took people to mass with her, visited lonely and home bound people in Long Beach. After long days Tootie always enjoyed family visits, her Scotch and snacks on her porch or living room. Tootie traveled East to West in America, to parts of Europe, attending glamorous parties at the White House and the Embassy in Rome.
Tootie experienced life full circle living in the city, the country, having a happy childhood, graduating Long Beach High at 18, working and raising her children and seeing her grand and great grandchildren growing nearby. God has blessed her in many ways. In 2005 Hurricane Katrina destroyed her home, and all her children's homes. She moved further north into the Last Will-Stan where she lived until her death. She appreciated the devoted assistance of her daughters Florette and Mary living with her in later years.
Tootie is preceded in death by her parents William R and Claire Hale Boggs, her husband, Robert Stanley Morrison, her sister Mary Boggs, her brothers William Boggs, Honorable Hale Boggs, Father Robert Boggs, and Judge Archibald Boggs. She is survived by her seven children Robert Stanley Jr (Sandy), his twin Claire Florette Homes, Josephine M Tuepker (John), Mary G Morrison, William E Morrison (Jeanette), Anaise M Beany (Charles), and Martha M Gipson. Also survived by thirteen grandchildren
Dr. Robert Morrison III (Laine), Robert Homes III(Julie),William Homes (Holly), and Justin Homes(Judy), Dr. Anais Tuepker (Craig Miller), Amy Joy Tuepker (Remco Heiltjes), Katherine T Anderson (Garrett), William Edward "Ted" Morrison, FatherJames Morrison, Eileen Morrison, Charles Adair Beany, Derek Gipson (Emma) and Jennifer Gipson. Beloved by many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank Tootie's caregivers Cindy, Rebecca, and Donna for their skill and loving attention.
A faithful member of St Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach, at her death its oldest parishioner. A family graveside service is planned and a celebration of life at a later time.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 22, 2020