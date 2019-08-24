|
|
Claire Marie Reid Wood
Jul. 21, 1925-Aug. 21, 2019
Tuscaloosa, AL
Claire passed away peacefully at the age of 94 in her residence at Capstone Village's Traditions Way in Tuscaloosa, AL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Pou Wood; daughter, Darilyn Wood; parents, Algernon Reid and Henriette Mendes Reid; brothers Roger, Maurice and Colin Reid; and sisters Dinah Rush, Annabel Moynan and Kathryn Luttman.
Claire is survived by her daughters, Jane Reese Bauer (Dan), Alexandria, VA; Gina Wood Cooper (Kevin), Weston, FL; and Nancy Wood Morton (Max), Tuscaloosa, AL; grandchildren Danny Bauer, Berkeley, CA; Jeremy Bauer, Fredericksburg, VA; Bradley Cooper (Brittani), St. Charles, MO; Jonathan Cooper (Jessica Blanford), Providence, KY; Sarah Marie Cooper, Tuscaloosa, AL; Tyler Morton, Manhattan, NY; and Miles Morton (Kathryn), Nashville, TN; great-grandchildren Emma Claire and Jackson Leo Cooper; Ben, Charli and Danelle Blanford.
Born in New Orleans, LA, she was a resident of the Gulf Coast for 66 years. In her early days on the coast, she worked at WLOX radio and was a cohost for their first mid-day TV program, "Just Coasting".
After raising her family, Claire worked at the Broadwater Beach Hotel as a Convention registration coordinator and tour guide. She then traveled the world while working with Kitty Mollaire Travel and Bell Travel in Gulfport.
She was an active member and supporter of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and School, and was a member of the Biloxi Planning Commission.
Claire's passions were music, dancing, cooking, travel, history, politics and family. She adored babies and children. Claire believed that love, respect, manners and "the courage to change the things we can" are some of the most important lessons in life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the or .
Claire will rest in peace with her beloved husband at Southern Memorial Park in Biloxi.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 24, 2019