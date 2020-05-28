Clara Marie and Robert Alexander Deitering
Gautier, MS
Clara Marie Deitering, age 5, and her brother, Robert Alexander Deitering, age 3 of Gautier, MS, passed away on or about April 26, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. Clara was a Pre-K student at Sacred Heart Catholic School in D'Iberville.
They are survived by their father, Jason A Deitering and paternal grandparents, Robert and Dawn Kuehnel of Gautier, MS.
A visitation will be held at 10 am, with services to begin at 11 am, on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 10446 Lemoyne Blvd, D'Iberville, MS 39540. Interment will follow in D'Iberville Memorial Park.
A reception will be held in the Sacred Heart school cafeteria following the services.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on May 28, 2020.