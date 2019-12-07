|
|
Clara Jean Buckley Courville
1928 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Clara Jean Buckley Courville, age 91, of Ocean Springs, MS died on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Ocean Springs Hospital.
Mrs. Courville was born on July 6, 1928, in Stringer, MS. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Ocean Springs. She was a wonderful cook and also enjoyed sewing, reading, painting and spending time with family and friends. She especially enjoyed the annual Buckley Family Reunions. Her smile was contagious and she never met a stranger. All who knew her loved her.
Mrs. Courville was preceded in death by husbands, Robert E. Parker, Tom "Rawhide" Ray and Allen Courville and brothers, Doyle Buckley, W.D. Buckley and Ance Buckley.
Survivors include a daughter, Carolyn (John) Stewart and son, Robert (Deborah) Parker, both of Ocean Springs; stepchildren, Joyce (Tommy) Quinealty of Chattanooga, TN and Dale (Dolly) Courville of Walker, LA and sister, Martha Allison of Nashville, TN. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mark Stewart, Michael Stewart, Stacey (John) Taylor, Ben (Sara) Parker, Adrianne Parker, Mitzi (Joey) Poole, Stacey (Sarah) Quinealty, Sunny Thibodeaux, Lori Courville and Kent Courville, great-grandchildren, David Stewart, Wesley Taylor, Jacey Taylor, Gage Barraza, Reese Parker, Easton Parker, Dr. Jacob Poole, Josh (Christina) Poole, Joeli Poole, Trace Quinealty, Savannah Higgins, Kate Higgins, Eli Courville, Raine Courville and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the nurses, techs and staff at 2E Ocean Springs Hospital for their love and care to her and to the family. You all are true angels on earth. Also a thank you to Retha O'Bryant for assisting in her care at home and to the Halfway Home Sunday School Class at St. Paul UMC for their many visits and meals and especially for their friendship and prayers. Mother loved you all.
Visitation will be on Monday, December 9, from 10am until 11am, with an 11am chapel service, all at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Park.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 7, 2019