Clara Anne Weaver
1932-2020
Gulfport
Clara Anne Weaver of Gulfport, MS passed away on October 25th, 2020.
Clara was born on January 1st, 1932 in Orange Grove, MS. Clara was the fifth of seven children. She graduated from Orange Grove High School.
Clara was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ray C. Weaver, Sr.; her son, Glenn Earl Weaver; her father, Earl Carr; her mother, Maida Pearl Carr; her brother Gean Carr; and her sister, Earlene Rhodes.
She is survived by her children; Rae Anne Ryan (Phil), James W Weaver (Tanya), and Raymond C Weaver, Jr. (Tracy); her grandchildren, Perri McKinnon (Denis), Paige Heitzmann (Jason), Philip Ryan III (Lisa), Anna Weaver, James Weaver Jr. (Emily), Natalie Webb (Patton), Braydon Weaver (Hannah), and Connor Weaver; her nine great grandchildren; her one great great grandson; her siblings, Ruth Irby, Carol Fortner, Virginia Richards, and Phyllis Newman.
Clara was the definition of selflessness, the perfect example of loving others before yourself. She was never judgmental, always welcoming anyone into her home – to visit, stay, or live. Her over-sized heart and raspy laugh will remain with us forever.
Clara was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church and long-time member of their chancel choir. Music was always one of her passions. It was such an inspiration when Clara and her five sisters, accompanied by their mother, would sing hymns of praise. Clara and her sister, Virginia were members of the MS Gulf Coast Prima Donnas music group.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Seashore Highlands Memory Care for taking such loving care of Clara.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Methodist Senior Services, at www.mss.org/donate,
or P. O. Box 1567, Tupelo, MS 38802-1567, please designate your gift for the "Sunday Fund".
A funeral service was held at Floral Hills Cemetery on Tuesday, October 27th 2020.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, Gulfport is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
.