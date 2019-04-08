Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Clarence Keenan


1930 - 2019
Clarence Keenan Obituary
C.T. Keenan

1930 ~ 2019

Long Beach

C.T. Keenan, age 88, of Long Beach, passed away on April 6, 2019.

A veteran of the United States Air Force and having served in the Korean War, Mr. Keenan retired as a Tool and Die Maker with Indal Aluminum in Gulfport.

He was preceded in death by his wife of over 66 years, Jeannette Ramsey Keenan; son, Tom Keenan; parents, Arthur and Mary Keenan; brothers, Arthur Jr. and Robert Keenan; and sister, Mary Margaret Keenan.

He is survived by his son, Mike (Sharon) Keenan of Long Beach; grandchildren, Mike (Shannon) Keenan, Carl (Mindy) Keenan, Chad Keenan, Jennifer (Steven) Byrd, and Josh (Melissa) Brown; great grandchildren, Abigail, Aubrey, and Haddon Byrd, Tucker Keenan, Izzy Byrd, Elijah Brown, and Lydia Keenan.

A private service will be held at a later date, and the family respectfully requests memorials be made to the research of Alzheimer's disease at .

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES, Long Beach, is serving the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
