C.T. Keenan
1930 ~ 2019
Long Beach
C.T. Keenan, age 88, of Long Beach, passed away on April 6, 2019.
A veteran of the United States Air Force and having served in the Korean War, Mr. Keenan retired as a Tool and Die Maker with Indal Aluminum in Gulfport.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 66 years, Jeannette Ramsey Keenan; son, Tom Keenan; parents, Arthur and Mary Keenan; brothers, Arthur Jr. and Robert Keenan; and sister, Mary Margaret Keenan.
He is survived by his son, Mike (Sharon) Keenan of Long Beach; grandchildren, Mike (Shannon) Keenan, Carl (Mindy) Keenan, Chad Keenan, Jennifer (Steven) Byrd, and Josh (Melissa) Brown; great grandchildren, Abigail, Aubrey, and Haddon Byrd, Tucker Keenan, Izzy Byrd, Elijah Brown, and Lydia Keenan.
A private service will be held at a later date, and the family respectfully requests memorials be made to the research of Alzheimer's disease at .
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES, Long Beach, is serving the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 8, 2019