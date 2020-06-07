Clarence Kuehling
1932 - 2020
Senior Chief Clarence Edward "Ed" Kuehling, U.S. Navy, Ret.

1932 ~ 2020

Saucier

Senior Chief Clarence Edward "Ed" Kuehling, U.S. Navy, Ret., age 87, of Saucier, passed away on June 3, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervie and Violet Kuehling; and 3 brothers, Leroy Kuehling, Ervie Kuehling, Jr, and Fred Kuehling.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Pat Kuehling; 2 children, Kevin (Susie) Kuehling and Debbie (Glenn) Sanders; a sister, Eva Jane Smith (Steve); 2 grandchildren, Wesley (Caroline) Kuehling and Wayne Kuehling; and other relatives and friends.

He was a native of Mt. Carmel. Il and he served in the U.S. Navy Seabees during the Korean War and Vietnam War and later retired as a Senior Chief. He later worked for the VA as a carpenter and was a faithful member and deacon emeritus of Bel Aire Baptist Church. He was a member of the MS Coast Watchers – a military vehicle group.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 3:30 – 5 pm at Bel Aire Baptist Church, 15080 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, MS 39503. A Celebration of Life will be at 5 pm in the church. Interment will be at 12:30 pm Tuesday in the Biloxi National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bel Aire Baptist Church, the Humane Society of South MS, or a charity of your choice.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family and an online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
03:30 - 05:00 PM
Bel Aire Baptist Church
JUN
8
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Bel Aire Baptist Church
JUN
9
Interment
12:30 PM
Biloxi National Cemetery
