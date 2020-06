Senior Chief Clarence Edward "Ed" Kuehling, U.S. Navy, Ret.1932 ~ 2020SaucierSenior Chief Clarence Edward "Ed" Kuehling, U.S. Navy, Ret., age 87, of Saucier, passed away on June 3, 2020.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervie and Violet Kuehling; and 3 brothers, Leroy Kuehling, Ervie Kuehling, Jr, and Fred Kuehling.He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Pat Kuehling; 2 children, Kevin (Susie) Kuehling and Debbie (Glenn) Sanders; a sister, Eva Jane Smith (Steve); 2 grandchildren, Wesley (Caroline) Kuehling and Wayne Kuehling; and other relatives and friends.He was a native of Mt. Carmel. Il and he served in the U.S. Navy Seabees during the Korean War and Vietnam War and later retired as a Senior Chief. He later worked for the VA as a carpenter and was a faithful member and deacon emeritus of Bel Aire Baptist Church. He was a member of the MS Coast Watchers – a military vehicle group.Visitation will be on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 3:30 – 5 pm at Bel Aire Baptist Church, 15080 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, MS 39503. A Celebration of Life will be at 5 pm in the church. Interment will be at 12:30 pm Tuesday in the Biloxi National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bel Aire Baptist Church, the Humane Society of South MS, or a charity of your choice The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family and an online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com