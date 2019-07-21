Home

Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
(228) 872-3637
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jazzeppis
195 Porter Avenue
Biloxi, MS
1954 - 2019
Clark Charles Burrows Obituary
Clark Charles Burrows

Gulf Coast

Clark Charles Burrows, 65, died Friday, July 19th after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He was born January 9, 1954 in Oceanside, CA, but was a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Clark was a true lover of all things Gulf Coast, from the Chandelier Islands (especially motoring to Horn Island with friends and family on his trusty boat the Boogie Woogie), to marveling at the artisans attending the area festivals where he loved collecting art work. He also enjoyed going to concerts and music festivals where he listened to his favorite music from Trombone Shorty, the Neville brothers, Sade and Luther Vandross; or waiting for warm cinnamon twists at the Tato­ Nut in Ocean Springs. His family extended across the US to his adopted family and friends in Isla Mujeres, Mexico where he and his wife Denise took their vacations for 17 years.

A treat would be yours if Clark was cooking, the more butter the better, and the Simi

Chardonnay would flow! Or there were gallons of turkey gumbo shared among neighbors and responders after hurricane Katrina.

And if you had the opportunity to ride with Clark in one of his Limos, he would make sure all was perfect for your evening or wedding with humor and professionalism and a few Gulf Coast colorful anecdotes.

He will be remembered as a loyal friend who always tried to help others. His eyes would light up and he would beam with a big smile to the special stories of past adventures, reliving them as he retold them. A special treasured memory was the annual trip to New Orleans for the Mardi Gras where he would always dress up in his wizard costume. As a child, for Easter he wanted his basket filled with black olives, artichokes and anchovies.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles S. Barry. Survivors include his wife, Denise Rowell Burrows, daughter of Charles and Kathy Rowell of Diamondhead, MS; her sister Sonia Miketinas; ex husband, Skip Miketinas; and their daughter, Kathleen.

Clark is also survived by his adoptive father, Dan F. Burrows; and mother, Gayle Marie Clark of Ocean Springs; two sisters, Melanie (Marty) Seidman and Mimi (Todd) Massa; his sister., Nicole E. Barry Edgefield, his uncle, Kerry Clark of Ocean Springs; and his aunt, Karen Trahan, of Kaplan, LA.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 24th at Jazzeppis, 195 Porter Avenue, in Biloxi from 6-8 pm. See webpage at www.smfs.us for further details.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 21, 2019
