|
|
Clark Jamison Levi
1973-2019
Ocean Springs
On Thursday, October 10, Clark Jamison Levi, a loving husband, father, son, and brother passed away with his wife, Amy Levi, both at the age of 46. Preceded by Sam and Myra "Bunchie" Levi and John and Mildred Jamison, his grandparents, and survived by his parents Dempsey Levi and Linda Loper; his children Noelle, Saylor, Amelda and Jamison; his brothers Kelly and Bryan and their wives Katherine and Robyn. He is also survived by his first wife Bonnie (Miles) Levi; and the children of his beloved wife Amy: Aria Miller, Serenity Chavez, Nicholas Chavez, and Anna Chavez.
Clark Levi's impact on his community, family, and friends cannot be explained in words. Born March 19, 1973, to Dempsey Levi and Linda Loper, he was raised in the town he loved, Ocean Springs, Mississippi. After graduating from Ocean Springs High School in 1991, he was awarded an athletic scholarship for soccer by the University of Rhode Island. Clark received his Doctor of Pharmacy from Xavier University in New Orleans in 1996.
Clark Levi was an extraordinary individual. He embraced life at a level few will ever experience. The ultimate adventurer and explorer, he pursued his existence with enthusiasm and joy. When others battened down the hatches, Clark smiled and pulled up the anchor. Known for his bright blue eyes and contagious smile, he made good friends every single day. Many of these people will always consider him the best friend they have ever had.
In business, he was an entrepreneur's entrepreneur. His most visible and favorite endeavor was the iconic Lovelace Drugstore in downtown Ocean Springs, though he established dozens of businesses. He believed that part of being a good citizen of his community was providing both business and education development here in his state. He directed his companies to focus on working with other Mississippi-based companies whenever possible. He sponsored research competitions for graduate students at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy and was currently helping to fund and build a full-size mock-up pharmacy at William Carey University to help educate students on the practical skill of working in a pharmacy
As an inventor, Clark established numerous groundbreaking patents and created medications that improved thousands of lives. While a serial entrepreneur at heart, many in the community knew him as their personal friendly pharmacist. In the beginning of his career, he dispensed medications at many local Save-Rex drugstores, and then he embraced his favorite business of all, Lovelace Drugs on Washington Avenue. Working behind a pharmacy counter was an excuse to do exactly what he loved, enjoying communicating with people and helping them. No matter how busy Clark was, he always gave the gift of time to anyone who wanted to share this beautiful life. Often his gift of time resulted in what many of his closest friends called "Levi Time," or "being Clarked"-- the 45 minutes or so between his scheduled meeting and his actual arrival time.
However, Clark never put his children on hold. He was truly a great father and took so much pleasure in his children. A 'perma-grin' would be apparent when a child was on his shoulders while doing yard work, swimming or making deals in a boardroom. His natural children, Noelle, Saylor, Amelda and Jamison, and those he loved as his own, Aria, Serenity, Nicholas, and Anna, brought him daily joy. While extraordinarily busy, he always made time for his children, sometimes placing a room full of professionals on hold to make sure he could take care of any of his children's needs. They will always remember his enormous bear hugs, as will anyone lucky enough to experience his embrace. These hugs were distributed among his friends and strangers as well.
Clark had a way with his friends. He pushed them to be the people what he knew they would become. While none of them understood what he saw in them, Clark knew how to help them become what made them special. When fear was present, he would lead the way and tell them to "I'll go!" Clark always had a way of seeing the best in people and making them better.
Clark was a beautiful soul, and the world has lost a powerful, positive influence. He will be missed by many, and he will never be forgotten.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a 2:00 p.m. Service all at the Civic Center in Ocean Springs located at 3730 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with a visitation from 11:00 a.m until the Mass all at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church located at 4900 Riley Rd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made in his name to Miracle Flights, an organization that helps children, veterans and others in need by providing free flights to distant and specialized care (http://miracleflights.org). Please view and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019