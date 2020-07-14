Mr. Claude Snell Jr.
May 31,1940 - July 8,2020
Escatawpa
Mr. Claude Snell Jr.80 of Escatawpa,MS passed away on July 8,2020 in Pascagoula, MS. Mr. Snell was born on May 31,1940 Duckhill, MS. He has lived in Jackson County for most of his life. He enjoyed fishing and visiting with his friends. He was a retired planner for Ingalls Shipbuilding, and he served his nation with pride and dedication in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Willie Christine Snell Sr. and his sister Flo Ann Pickard. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Gloria Snell of Escatawpa, his daughter Melissa Esguerra of Camby,IN., his son Lance Snell of Escatawpa, his granddaughter Gloria Esguerra of Camby, IN., his special niece Donna Adams of Laurel, MS., and special nephew David (Ellen) Taylor also of Laurel, a special friend Danon Shelton of Pascagoula, MS., and other nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service will be Wednesday July 15,2020 at Machpelah cemetery in Pascagoula. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic mask and social distancing will be required at the graveside service. You may sign the online register and send condolences to the Snell family at www.holderwellsfuneralhome.com
Holder-Wells Funeral home 4007 Main Street Moss Point, MS 39563 is in charge of the arrangements.