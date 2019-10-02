Home

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
110 Necaise Ave
Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520
(228) 467-9031
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery
Bay St. Louis, MS
Clayton Thompson


1931 - 2019
Clayton Thompson Obituary
Clayton Eugene Thompson

July 27, 1931--September 29, 2019

Waveland, Mississippi

He retired from Civil Service with 36 years of service. He served 4 years in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He had been in the American Legion for 60 years and was a lifetime member. He held many offices in the Legion and in 1987-1988 proudly served as the State Commander. He served American Legion Post 139 in Bay St. Louis as the Commander for three consecutive years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Newton E. Thompson and Irene M. Smith Thompson; two sisters, Irene Thompson and Nancy Thompson; two sons, Clayton Thompson, Jr. and Micheal Thompson and grandson, Daniel Thompson.

He is survived by his wonderful wife of 40 years, Rose Ann Thompson; brother, Newton Thompson; sister, Norma Thompson Chice; two sons, Rodney Thompson (Aimee) and Bryan Thompson; five daughters, Kim Todd (Joey), Linda Newman (Stan), Virginia Oliver (Myron), Joan Peetre (Donald) and Karen Matherne; twenty-six grandchildren; fifty two great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one step-son, James Travica (Crystal); two step-daughters, Lisa Travica and Patsy Asseff (Nasi); nine step-grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery in Bay St. Louis at 10:00 a.m.

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
