Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Southern Memorial Park
Biloxi, MS
Clifton Sneed


1937 - 2020
Clifton Sneed Obituary
Clifton Chunn Sneed

1937 ~2020

Gulfport

Clifton Chunn Sneed died Sunday, February 9, in Gulfport. Mr. Sneed was born in Decatur, Alabama, on December 26, 1937. His parents were the late Joseph Ellison Sneed and Ruth Chunn Sneed. At an early age he moved to Atmore, Alabama. He attended the University of Alabama where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was a graduate of the Louisiana State University School of Banking.

Mr. Sneed was employed at the Merchants National Bank in Mobile before coming to the Gulf National Bank in Gulfport as an assistant cashier in 1961. He eventually became president of the Gulf National Bank. In 1962 he and Nancy Virginia Mize, a native of Gulfport, were married.

Mr. Sneed left Gulf National Bank after many years there and became co-owner of Coast Lumber Company in Long Beach. After a few years he returned to the world of finance with Merrill Lynch.

Active in community affairs in his early years in Gulfport, he was a former member of the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club. He served on the board of Gulf National Bank and WLOX. He was a past commodore of the Gulfport Yacht Club. He was appointed to serve a term on the State Insurance Commission by Governor John Bell Williams.

Mr. Sneed was a duke twice in the Gulf Coast Carnival Association. He was a member of Century Club and a past president.

Mr. Sneed was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church.

Mr. Sneed is survived by his wife, the former Nancy Mize, and his daughters, Katherine Phelan of New Orleans and her husband Gary; and Nancy Mize Wright and her husband Walter of Augusta, Georgia; and his grandson Robert Westcott Hodges of Atlanta, Georgia. He is also survived by his sister Mrs. Thomas Twitty of Birmingham, Alabama and many beloved nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside ceremony at Southern Memorial Park, Biloxi on Friday, February 14, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions to St. Mark's Episcopal Church or to favorite charity. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
