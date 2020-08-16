1/1
Clinton Oehms
1954 - 2020
Clinton Henry "Buddy" Oehms, Jr.

June 21, 1954 - August 13, 2020

Biloxi, MS

Clinton Henry "Buddy" Oehms, Jr, age 66 of Biloxi, MS passed away on Thursday, August 13,2020, in Biloxi.

He was a graduate of Biloxi High School and attended Centenary College in Shreveport. He was a computer and math whiz.

Buddy loved dogs, especially his beloved companion Scooter Mac. He worked many years on his father's shrimp boat and with his mother buying and selling at various flea markets, and events and at Buddy's Trading Post in Ocean Springs.

He enjoyed collecting sports trading cards, especially baseball cards. He loved playing chess and was two time champion at Biloxi High. He was also a lifelong Saints fan and enjoyed all sports. Buddy dreamed of attending the Kentucky Derby.

Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Clara Cottrell Oehms and Clinton Oehms, Sr.; and his sisters, Peggy Oehms and Rita McDaniel.

He is survived by his sisters, Marie Strange (Rayford), Clara Carriveau (Robert), and Del Oehms Hamilton; his brothers, Glenn Oehms (Dixie) and Johnny Oehms (Mona)along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who all loved him dearly.

Thank you to his good friends Gerald, Tammy and family.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity in honor of Buddy.


Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
