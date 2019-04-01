Clyde B. Meece



1928 ~ 2019



Long Beach



Clyde B. Meece, age 90, of Long Beach, MS, passed away on March 30, 2019 in Biloxi, MS, assured of salvation in his Lord, Jesus Christ.



Mr. Meece was an Air Force veteran and retired as a longtime Federal employee of Keesler Air Force Base. He was born in a log cabin in a Kentucky holler to Ezra and Doshia Meece.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Geraldine; a brother, Raymond Meece; and a sister who died at birth, Joyce Ann.



Mr. Meece enjoyed golf, bridge, playing country music with his friends and spending time with his family. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Long Beach. He was a graduate of Shopville High School in Pulaski County, KY, and of the University of Southern Mississippi.



He is survived by three sons, Gary Meece of Diamondhead, MS, Roger (Betty Jo) Meece of Pensacola Beach, FL, and Pete (Teresa) Meece of Long Beach; a daughter, Vicki (Bob) Lorimer of McCall ID; nine grandchildren, Brian Meece, Jesse Meece, Sara Lorimer Jones, Ashley Meece, Justin Meece, Bobby Lorimer, Katie Lorimer Slade, Dr. Matthew Meece and Tommy Meece; and 16 great-grandchildren.



The funeral service will be private and held at a future date for close family and friends. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd. Long Beach, MS is serving the family. Interment will be held at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens in Long Beach.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to The at support.woundedwarriorproject.org



An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 1, 2019