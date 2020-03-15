|
|
Col.I. Neill McInnis, Jr.
November 29, 1936 - March 9, 2020,
Gulfport
On Monday, March 9, 2020, Col. I. Neill McInnis, Jr. (US Army, Retired)--loving brother, husband, father and grandfather--died peacefully at his home after an extended illness. To some, he was known as Neill; to others, he was "Mac" or simply "Colonel." To his four blessed children he was "Dad," and to his four beloved grandchildren he was "Pop-Pop."
Neill was born on November 29, 1936 in Gulfport, MS to I. Neill McInnis, Sr. and Marguerite Luxich McInnis. He graduated from Gulfport High School and attended the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. He later received his Master's in Public Administration from Auburn University. Upon graduation from USM, he received his regular Army commission as a 2 nd Lieutenant. Neill went on to faithfully and honorably serve our nation in a military career that spanned over three decades. In June of 1971—a week after returning from his second tour in Vietnam--he married Susan Montague Gayle of Hampton, VA.
Neill was a man of principle. He was a man bound by an unyielding constitution of honor and integrity.
He navigated his life in faithful service to his personal trinity: God, Family and Country. His passions included tennis with his daughter, hunting and fishing with his sons and playing chess with anyone brave enough to challenge him. Neill loved to sail the waters of the Hampton Roads in the Windy Mariah and took great joy in disproving the notion that one could not possibly troll for fish from a sailboat! He was famous among his friends and family for his cartoon drawings, his pride of his Scottish ancestry and for never being reticent to offer his thoughts on a particular matter. However, he is most famed for his fierce love of his wife, children and grandchildren. Neill was active in the community until his health began to decline. He served as an elder of First Presbyterian Church in Hampton, and was a Paul Harris Fellow of the Hampton Rotary Club, a member of the American Legion, and a lifetime member of the International Association of Clan MacInnes. He was also an active volunteer with a number of community organizations, as well as a 32nd degree Master Mason and a member of Army & Navy Lodge, AF & AM #306.
Neill was preceded in death by his father I. Neill McInnis, Sr., his mother Marguerite Luxich McInnis, and his brother Charles E. McInnis. He is survived by his loving wife Susan Gayle McInnis; sons, I. Neill McInnis, III, David M. McInnis, and Scott F. McInnis (wife Allison); daughter, Maria M. Acton (husband Allan); grandchildren Molly Acton, Jack Acton, Maren McInnis, and Porter McInnis; and his brother
Rodney P. McInnis (and wife Barbara). Neill is also lovingly remembered by sisters-in-law, Ann G. Drummond (husband Bill), Maria G. Schweizer (husband Chuck), and Mary Louise G. (Loukie) Smith (husband Hugh), and brother-in-law, John F. (Jeff) Gayle, Jr. (wife Linda), and his many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, Hampton, VA and he will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery on a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 15, 2020