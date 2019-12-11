|
|
Connie Sue Green
Sept. 8, 1930 ~ Dec. 9, 2019
McHenry, MS
Connie Sue Green, age 89, died peacefully at her home in McHenry, MS on December 9, 2019. She was born on September 8, 1930, in Birmingham, Alabama to Clarence and Olsie Kemp. She met the love of her life, Clifford Green, in Kenner, LA, and they married in 1952. Connie enjoyed being a military wife as his career took them to Guam, Trinidad and several states. Retirement brought them to McHenry and the country living that Connie always loved. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, Clifford Green; her son, Kenneth (Yvonne) Green of Stokesdale, NC; her daughter, Kathy Parker of Gautier, MS; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Jon) Miller; Jeffrey (Haley) Parker; Katie (Jason) Belaire and Hannah Green; and three great-grandchildren, Caden, Teegan and Ava Kay. She is also survived by her dear friend, Ruby Threadgill. Connie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, George Kemp. Connie's family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the compassionate care given to her by caregiver Cindi Hartsuff with Home Instead Senior Care and Shannon Shorey with Deaconess Hospice. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 in the sanctuary of McHenry First Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member, at 11:00 a.m. Please join the family immediately afterwards in the Fellowship Hall for refreshments and visitation. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Green family in their time of need, and asks everyone to keep them in their thoughts and prayers over the coming days.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 11, 2019