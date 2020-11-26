Mr. Conrad "Connie" P. Balius
November 23, 2020
Biloxi, Mississippi - Mr. Conrad "Connie" P. Balius, age 86, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.
Mr. Balius was a native and lifelong resident of Biloxi. He was an U.S. Army veteran and was of the Catholic faith. He was a retired commercial fisherman and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.
Mr. Balius was preceded in death by his sons, Paul, Joey and Kenny; parents, Marie and Paul Balius; and by his brothers, Clark, Harrell, Darrell and Richard.
Survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Juanita Balius; daughters, Paula and Marie; son, Donald (Barbara); brother, Gary (Beth); and numerous grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi. Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Biloxi National Cemetery.
