1/
Conrad P. "Connie" Balius
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Conrad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Conrad "Connie" P. Balius
November 23, 2020
Biloxi, Mississippi - Mr. Conrad "Connie" P. Balius, age 86, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.
Mr. Balius was a native and lifelong resident of Biloxi. He was an U.S. Army veteran and was of the Catholic faith. He was a retired commercial fisherman and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.
Mr. Balius was preceded in death by his sons, Paul, Joey and Kenny; parents, Marie and Paul Balius; and by his brothers, Clark, Harrell, Darrell and Richard.
Survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Juanita Balius; daughters, Paula and Marie; son, Donald (Barbara); brother, Gary (Beth); and numerous grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi. Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Biloxi National Cemetery.
View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Service
10:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 26, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved