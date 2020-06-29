Constance Starita
1947 - 2020
Constance "Connie" Necaise Starita

June 27, 1947--June 22, 2020

Pass Christian, MS

Constance "Connie" Necaise Starita, 72, of Pass Christian, MS passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at her home in Pass Christian.

Ms. Starita was preceded in death by her parents, Mike & Bertha Necaise; and one brother, Russell Gregory "Greg" Necaise.

Survived by three sisters, Georgie Morton (Gayle) of Gulfport, MS; Ginger Hatchett (Bill) of Diamondhead, MS; and Jane Shearer Necaise of Rockledge, FL; two brothers, Keith Necaise of Biloxi, MS; Woody Necaise of Gulfport, MS; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Sun Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
110 Necaise Ave
Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520
(228) 467-9031
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

