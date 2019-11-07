|
|
Cooper Carl Boyd
Dec. 6, 1938 - Nov. 6, 2019
ELLISVILLE
Cooper Carl Boyd, a resident of Ellisville, MS passed away peacefully on Wednesday,November 6, 2019 at the age of 80.
He served in the United States Air Force and retired from the Moss Point Fire Department as a Lieutenant after 25 years of service.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Ethel Boyd; his brother, Leroy Boyd, Jr.; and sisters, Bernice Jones and Annie Sue Chancellor.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Catherine (McGee) Boyd; his children, Cathy Boyd, Benny Boyd (Virginia), David Boyd (Tanya), and Debbie Jackson (Vincent); his sisters, Louise Pigford, Mary Ann Sumrall (Carol), Becky Pippin (George), and Patsy Herrington (Butch); grandchildren, Aaron, Lindsey, Cameron, Jason, Justin, Shelby, Carlye, Hunter, and Greyson; nine great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, November 11, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will follow at 11 a.m.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 7, 2019