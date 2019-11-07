Home

Memory Chapel - Laurel
3100 Audubon Drive
Laurel, MS 39440
601-428-5235
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Memory Chapel - Laurel
3100 Audubon Drive
Laurel, MS 39440
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Cooper Carl Boyd


1938 - 2019
Cooper Carl Boyd Obituary
Cooper Carl Boyd

Dec. 6, 1938 - Nov. 6, 2019

ELLISVILLE

Cooper Carl Boyd, a resident of Ellisville, MS passed away peacefully on Wednesday,November 6, 2019 at the age of 80.

He served in the United States Air Force and retired from the Moss Point Fire Department as a Lieutenant after 25 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Ethel Boyd; his brother, Leroy Boyd, Jr.; and sisters, Bernice Jones and Annie Sue Chancellor.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Catherine (McGee) Boyd; his children, Cathy Boyd, Benny Boyd (Virginia), David Boyd (Tanya), and Debbie Jackson (Vincent); his sisters, Louise Pigford, Mary Ann Sumrall (Carol), Becky Pippin (George), and Patsy Herrington (Butch); grandchildren, Aaron, Lindsey, Cameron, Jason, Justin, Shelby, Carlye, Hunter, and Greyson; nine great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, November 11, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will follow at 11 a.m.

To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
