Cornelius Louis (C.L.) Davis III
February 8, 1939 - November 22, 2020
Gautier, Mississippi - Cornelius Louis (C.L.) Davis III of Gautier, MS, passed away peacefully at home with family on November 22, 2020 at the age of 81.
C.L was a native of Pascagoula, MS. He attended school at Our Lady of Fatima Victory and graduated in 1956 from Pascagoula High School. He later attended Mississippi State University on a football scholarship. C.L. worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding as a Ship Superintendent on LHA's and Avondale Shipbuilding as a General Manager for the Mod. Shop until retirement.
He was a very active man, enjoyed his sports, baseball, football, and boxing. He made an excellent baseball coach, boxed Golden Glove with the late Muhammad Ali, known then as Cassius Clay. He was an excellent bowman (archer), loved fishing and hunting. After retirement, he and his wife of 40 years, took to the road seeing as much as possible of the United States and made many great friends in their Air Stream campgrounds.
C.L. is preceded in death by his mother, Marceline S. Davis; father, Cornelius "Louis" Davis, Jr.; beloved grandmother, Gladys Larsen Slade; brothers, J. Lamar Davis and Timothy J. Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Carol F. Davis; siblings, Michael D. (Susanne) Davis, Christine "Tina" (Mike) Tingle, Angela "Angie" M. Davis; children, Claudia L. (Johnny) Linton, Charlotte Y. Middleton, and Cornelius L. "Neely" (Ellie) Davis IV; step-children, Lorretta (Clark) Vaughan, Rae Lynn (Fred) Stone, Teresa Fitzgerald, and Lisa Moore; nineteen grandchildren; and twenty-one great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a thank you to SAADS Home Health and Hospice, Praetorian and Home Instead for helping us to take such good care of our loved one.
A visitation will be held from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Due to Covid, the family request that only family members attend the services and to wear a mask. View and sign online tribute at www.bokft.com