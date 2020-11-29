1/2
Cornelius Louis (C.L.) Davis III
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cornelius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cornelius Louis (C.L.) Davis III
February 8, 1939 - November 22, 2020
Gautier, Mississippi - Cornelius Louis (C.L.) Davis III of Gautier, MS, passed away peacefully at home with family on November 22, 2020 at the age of 81.
C.L was a native of Pascagoula, MS. He attended school at Our Lady of Fatima Victory and graduated in 1956 from Pascagoula High School. He later attended Mississippi State University on a football scholarship. C.L. worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding as a Ship Superintendent on LHA's and Avondale Shipbuilding as a General Manager for the Mod. Shop until retirement.
He was a very active man, enjoyed his sports, baseball, football, and boxing. He made an excellent baseball coach, boxed Golden Glove with the late Muhammad Ali, known then as Cassius Clay. He was an excellent bowman (archer), loved fishing and hunting. After retirement, he and his wife of 40 years, took to the road seeing as much as possible of the United States and made many great friends in their Air Stream campgrounds.
C.L. is preceded in death by his mother, Marceline S. Davis; father, Cornelius "Louis" Davis, Jr.; beloved grandmother, Gladys Larsen Slade; brothers, J. Lamar Davis and Timothy J. Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Carol F. Davis; siblings, Michael D. (Susanne) Davis, Christine "Tina" (Mike) Tingle, Angela "Angie" M. Davis; children, Claudia L. (Johnny) Linton, Charlotte Y. Middleton, and Cornelius L. "Neely" (Ellie) Davis IV; step-children, Lorretta (Clark) Vaughan, Rae Lynn (Fred) Stone, Teresa Fitzgerald, and Lisa Moore; nineteen grandchildren; and twenty-one great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a thank you to SAADS Home Health and Hospice, Praetorian and Home Instead for helping us to take such good care of our loved one.
A visitation will be held from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Due to Covid, the family request that only family members attend the services and to wear a mask. View and sign online tribute at www.bokft.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
01:30 - 03:30 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved