Cory D. Viator
1983 ~ 2019
Long Beach
Cory D. Viator, age 35, of Long Beach, passed away on October 10, 2019.
Cory leaves behind his loving wife, Brandi Viator; his children, his pride and joy, Jayden and Jayce Viator; his father, Richard Viator; his mother, Durenda Viator; a brother, Rick Viator; and countless friends and family members who were close to him.
Cory was a lifelong resident of the coast and was a 2002 graduate of Long Beach High School and later the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor's degree in business. He was a real estate investor and an entrepreneur who worked tirelessly to provide for his family. Cory enjoyed coaching t-ball, jeeping, and spending time with his family. He was a loving and giving person and could bring happiness to anyone he was around. He was a hard worker, genuine, loyal, and full of life and love. He was very passionate about his family. His children were his best friends and his family meant everything to him.
Visitation will be on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 10 am – 11:30 am at Holy Family Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am in the church. Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to https://www.gofundme.com/f/requesting-donations-supporting-the-viator-family
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family and online tributes may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 13, 2019