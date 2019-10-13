Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Cory Viator
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cory Viator


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cory Viator Obituary
Cory D. Viator

1983 ~ 2019

Long Beach

Cory D. Viator, age 35, of Long Beach, passed away on October 10, 2019.

Cory leaves behind his loving wife, Brandi Viator; his children, his pride and joy, Jayden and Jayce Viator; his father, Richard Viator; his mother, Durenda Viator; a brother, Rick Viator; and countless friends and family members who were close to him.

Cory was a lifelong resident of the coast and was a 2002 graduate of Long Beach High School and later the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor's degree in business. He was a real estate investor and an entrepreneur who worked tirelessly to provide for his family. Cory enjoyed coaching t-ball, jeeping, and spending time with his family. He was a loving and giving person and could bring happiness to anyone he was around. He was a hard worker, genuine, loyal, and full of life and love. He was very passionate about his family. His children were his best friends and his family meant everything to him.

Visitation will be on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 10 am – 11:30 am at Holy Family Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am in the church. Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to https://www.gofundme.com/f/requesting-donations-supporting-the-viator-family

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family and online tributes may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now