Coty Mitchell

Coty Charles Mitchell1994 ~` 2020DiamondheadCoty Charles Mitchell #11 was welcomed into Heaven by his Daddy, his Uncle Jo Jo, his Popa and his Grannie on Monday, October 19, 2020. Coty Charles Mitchell, 25 years old, was born December 21, 1994. He took his first steps at 7 months old and hit the ground running. He never stopped, excelling on every field he stepped on. At Bay High School he lettered in football, baseball, and soccer, and led his soccer team to the first ever state championship in Bay High history. But soccer was just for fun. His true passion was baseball and football. His high school football coach said he was better than his Dad. Coty would continue his career at Jones County Junior College on a football scholarship where #11 became #26. His best friend, Caleb, would cheer him on in the stands shouting, 'If you want a win put 2-6 in!' and when they did they made it all the way to the state championship.The star athlete was also a prankster, whose everyday goal was to make somebody laugh. To know him was to love him. He was selfless in every way. To say his kind, giving, and crazy spirit will be missed is an understatement.He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Harvey Mitchell; paternal grandfather, Harvey Charles Mitchell; maternal grandmother, Linda Lee Dunham Penrose; and his uncle Joseph "Joe Joe" Heitzman.Coty is survived by his mother, Mary Catherine Penrose Mitchell and stepdad, Jimmy Allen Strong of Diamondhead, MS; brothers, Brandon Charles Mitchell (Morgan) of Waveland, MS, and Brody Charles Mitchell of Diamondhead, MS; stepbrothers, Trevor Strong and Tyler Strong; stepsister, Abrey Strong; nephews, Brandon Charles Mitchell Jr and Charles Joseph Mitchell; nieces, Brooklyn Elizabeth Mitchell (Godchild) and Emery Lee Mitchell; grandfather, Norvin H Penrose Jr; grandmother, Merline Ohlmeyer Mitchell; paternal aunts, Starlyn Mitchell Peterson (Stanley) and Sissy Marie Mitchell (Jeff); maternal aunts, Michele Haddock (Billy), Helen Penrose Haas (Scott), and Belle Penrose; cousins and countless other family and friends.Coty is shouting "Who Dat" and "Geaux Tigers" from heaven above as he watches over us."Heaven definitely got a win when they put Coty in"Relatives and friends of the family are invited to celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St Clare Catholic Church in Waveland, MS and the visitation will begin at 11:00 am until mass time. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St Louis, MS.RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 141 Highway 90, Waveland, MS is serving the family.In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request a donation to be made to the "Coty Mitchell Scholarship Fund" (on facebook). This scholarship is to be given to a Senior athlete to help them excel in a college sport of their choice, as Coty wouldn't have wanted it any other way.