Cunningham McGrath
1941 - 2020
Cunningham Wilson McGrath Jr.

October 9, 1941 - August 22, 2020

Vancleave, MS

Cunningham Wilson McGrath Jr. was born October 9, 1941 in Pascagoula, MS. He was a graduate of Pascagoula High School and received a bachelor's degree in drafting and engineering from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at Perkinston Campus. He was known to his friends as "Mac." Cunningham worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding and also in the motorcycle division of the Pascagoula Police Department. Mac's love of the game of baseball drove him to pitch in the minor leagues for the Clinton White Sox. He also served as coach to the pitchers for many years. During his off times he could be found at St. Andrews Golf Course. Cunningham McGrath Jr. passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Vancleave, MS with his wife by his side at the age of 78.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mae Krebs McGrath and C. W. McGrath Sr.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-two years: Tanya B. McGrath of Vancleave; sons: Michael J. McGrath and Jason C. McGrath; daughters: Shannon Marie McGrath (Mike) Spratley and Teri Louise McGrath (Mike) Brewster of Pascagoula; brothers: Joe K. (Sandy) McGrath of Ocean Springs and James W. "Jimmy" McGrath of Hurley, MS; sister: Jeanette McGrath (Otis) Lewis of Beaufort, NC; mother of his children: Patricia "Patty Lou" Delmas McGrath; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Cunningham's Celebration of Life will be held 2PM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at The Home of Cunningham and Tanya, 16200 Lake Dr. in Vancleave. WWW.MARSHALLFH.COM. MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME.



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Home of Cunningham and Tanya
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home
825 Division St
Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 432-2495
