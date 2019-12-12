|
|
Curtis Scott Dumal
1982 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Curtis Scott Dumal, age 37, of Ocean Springs, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Curtis was born in Ocean Springs to Scott Neal Dumal and Terri Lynn Wesovich Tomsik. He was a graduate of Mercy Cross High School and USM and earned his Master's Degree from William Carey. He was an English and Literature teacher at St. Martin High School. He was an avid reader and loved Key West, Mardi Gras, tacos, and writing. He was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, was a gumbo connoisseur, a member of Knights of Columbus and Neptune Carnival Association, and was a USM, Saints, and Braves fan. He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and wit, his deep knowledge and love of writing and literature, and his unending hunt for Sasquatch. He was a big man with a kind heart, a sweet soul, and passion for growing each day in his role as father to his son, Jace.
"It was only a sunny smile, and little it cost in the giving, but like morning light it scattered the night and made the day worth living." -F. Scott Fitzgerald
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Patricia Dumal, and Curtis Oliver Wescovich.
He is survived by his fiancé, Renee Latch; his son, Jace Thomas Dumal; his father, Scott N. Dumal (Kem); his mother, Terri Wescovich Tomsik (John); his grandmother, Dot Wescovich; his siblings, Christopher Neal Dumal, John Patrick Tomsik, and Annaliese Kathryn Tomsik, Lee Alan Jenkins; his aunt/uncles, Tonya Kay Wescovich, Stephen Dumal (Malinda), Mark Dumal (Chris), Craig Dumal (Karla), David Dumal (Jennifer), Jean Salerno (Michael); and a large extended family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd at Washington Avenue, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, D'Iberville, at 11:00 am, where friends may visit at the church one hour prior.
Burial will follow at Southern Memorial Park.
Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 12, 2019