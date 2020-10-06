1/
Cynthia Rooney
1952 - 2020
Cynthia Saucier Rooney

June 10, 1952 - October 3, 2020

Elberton, GA

Mrs. Cynthia "Cindy" Louise Saucier Rooney, 68, of Elberton, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home. A native of Biloxi, Mississippi, she was the daughter of Marie Llamas Saucier and the late Thomas Frank Saucier. She retired from Pruitt Health, where she was Dietary Manager.

Survivors include her husband of over thirty-four years, Robert J. Rooney; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Trevis Boaz, of Kathleen, GA; grandson, Gavin Matthew Boaz; Mother, Marie Llamas, Biloxi, Mississippi; sisters, June Powers, Elizabeth Saucier, Rose Pittman and Michelle Headrick.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

Arrangements for Cynthia Rooney are in the care of Hicks Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elberton.


Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
231 Heard Street
Elberton, GA 30635
(706) 283-2554
