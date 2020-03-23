|
|
Ms. Daisy L. Dedeaux
Jul 23, 1919-Mar 16, 2020
Gulfport
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Daisy L. Dedeaux, our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-Great Grandmother, Great-Great-Great Grandmother, and Aunt on March 16, 2020.
She was born in Gulfport, MS in July 1919. She was the youngest child of John and Emma Lewis. She died in Gulfport, MS of natural causes while sleeping. She was 100 years, 7 ½ months old.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and her daughter, Cathy Ann Cook.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Robinson, Addie Burroughs, and Velma (George) Ashley and her nieces Garnetta (Robert) Watson, Emma Lyons, and Dorothy Hamilton. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, 45 great-great grandchildren, 3 great-great-great grandchildren, and many generations of great nieces and nephews.
She spent most of her life residing in Gulfport, but did live many years in Long Beach, California. During her earlier years she loved to travel between Gulfport and Long Beach by train and bus. During those trips, she met many interesting people.
She had a feisty personality and instilled strong values in her girls that have served them well. She was dearly loved and will be forever in our hearts.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 23, 2020