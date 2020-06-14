Dale Anderson

Dale Sidney Anderson
1946-2020
Diamondhead
Dale S. "Dirt" Anderson, 74, Diamondhead, MS, passed away from leukemia on 6/9/2020.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy O'Shea; his step children, Penny T. Harbaugh and Michael S. Turner; and his sister and brother-in-law, Carol & James Lynum.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Minneapolis, MN. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Pass Christian, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.