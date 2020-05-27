Dale Patricia Holloway Steckler
March 20, 1943 - May 22, 2020
Natchez
The Rite of Christian Burial for Dale Patricia Holloway Steckler, who died at home on Friday, May 22, 2020, will be at 1:00 p.m Tuesday, May 26 at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Mrs. Steckler was born March 20, 1943, the second child and only daughter of Iris Letort Holloway and Andrew Joseph Holloway, Sr. of Ocean Springs, MS.
Mrs. Steckler graduated from Biloxi High School in 1960. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Mississippi in Nutrition and a graduate degree in Dietetics from St. Louis University. She was first employed at the Charity Hospital in New Orleans and then, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she met her future husband Dr. David Steckler.
Above all else, Mrs. Steckler was a dedicated wife and mother, and devoted to her Faith. A true helpmate and companion, Dale supported many of her husband's civic and philanthropic endeavors. She held the position of secretary-treasurer of the Natchez Pathology Laboratory, a business co-owned by her husband and Dr. Allen Read. She was a member of the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) Alliance. Mrs. Steckler participated in and helped host events for the Musical Arts League and the Natchez Festival of Music.
Mrs. Steckler assisted organizations and events that promoted Natchez and its citizens: the Natchez Garden Club, the Natchez Pilgrimage Pageant, and the Junior Auxiliary of Natchez. After his death, she assumed her husband's term on the Natchez Adams School Board, and was reappointed for an additional term. Until her death, Dale was a member of the Natchez City Cemetery Association Board and had served as president.
A woman of great faith, Dale was a regular communicant at St. Mary Basilica and area parishes. She took special joy in joining her prayer group in lifting up the needs of the Miss-Lou community and the petitions of its people.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. David R. Steckler, Sr.; her parents and her brother A.J. Holloway, Jr.; and, her children Jon Stephen and Jennifer Dale Steckler.
Mrs. Steckler's survivors include seven children: Stephanie Steckler (Kenneth) Bryson of Jackson; Dr. David R. (Susan McCarthy) Steckler, Jr. of Madison; Suzanne, Gerrit, Wesley, and Mark (Elaine Thimmesch) Steckler of Natchez; and, Mary Margaret Steckler (Drey) Prescott of St. Francisville, LA; 15 grandchildren: Kenneth Gerard, Jr., Jacob Louis, Pier Joseph, Catherine Isabelle, Elizabeth Marie Lourde, and August Sebastian Bryson; Iris Elizabeth, Ann McCarthy, Margaret Dale, David Robert, III, and Susan Holloway Steckler; Paul Andrew and Priscilla Hope Steckler; and, Jon Oliver and Patrick Luke Prescott; and two brothers: Donnie Holloway of Natchez and Kenny Holloway of Ocean Springs.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jon and Jennifer Steckler Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1402, Natchez, MS 39121 or call 601-442-4823.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lairdfh.com
March 20, 1943 - May 22, 2020
Natchez
The Rite of Christian Burial for Dale Patricia Holloway Steckler, who died at home on Friday, May 22, 2020, will be at 1:00 p.m Tuesday, May 26 at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Mrs. Steckler was born March 20, 1943, the second child and only daughter of Iris Letort Holloway and Andrew Joseph Holloway, Sr. of Ocean Springs, MS.
Mrs. Steckler graduated from Biloxi High School in 1960. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Mississippi in Nutrition and a graduate degree in Dietetics from St. Louis University. She was first employed at the Charity Hospital in New Orleans and then, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she met her future husband Dr. David Steckler.
Above all else, Mrs. Steckler was a dedicated wife and mother, and devoted to her Faith. A true helpmate and companion, Dale supported many of her husband's civic and philanthropic endeavors. She held the position of secretary-treasurer of the Natchez Pathology Laboratory, a business co-owned by her husband and Dr. Allen Read. She was a member of the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) Alliance. Mrs. Steckler participated in and helped host events for the Musical Arts League and the Natchez Festival of Music.
Mrs. Steckler assisted organizations and events that promoted Natchez and its citizens: the Natchez Garden Club, the Natchez Pilgrimage Pageant, and the Junior Auxiliary of Natchez. After his death, she assumed her husband's term on the Natchez Adams School Board, and was reappointed for an additional term. Until her death, Dale was a member of the Natchez City Cemetery Association Board and had served as president.
A woman of great faith, Dale was a regular communicant at St. Mary Basilica and area parishes. She took special joy in joining her prayer group in lifting up the needs of the Miss-Lou community and the petitions of its people.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. David R. Steckler, Sr.; her parents and her brother A.J. Holloway, Jr.; and, her children Jon Stephen and Jennifer Dale Steckler.
Mrs. Steckler's survivors include seven children: Stephanie Steckler (Kenneth) Bryson of Jackson; Dr. David R. (Susan McCarthy) Steckler, Jr. of Madison; Suzanne, Gerrit, Wesley, and Mark (Elaine Thimmesch) Steckler of Natchez; and, Mary Margaret Steckler (Drey) Prescott of St. Francisville, LA; 15 grandchildren: Kenneth Gerard, Jr., Jacob Louis, Pier Joseph, Catherine Isabelle, Elizabeth Marie Lourde, and August Sebastian Bryson; Iris Elizabeth, Ann McCarthy, Margaret Dale, David Robert, III, and Susan Holloway Steckler; Paul Andrew and Priscilla Hope Steckler; and, Jon Oliver and Patrick Luke Prescott; and two brothers: Donnie Holloway of Natchez and Kenny Holloway of Ocean Springs.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jon and Jennifer Steckler Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1402, Natchez, MS 39121 or call 601-442-4823.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lairdfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 27, 2020.