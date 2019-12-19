|
Dalton L. Garner
Sept. 12, 1941 - Dec. 16, 2019
Moss Point, MS
Dalton L. Garner, 78, of Moss Point, MS, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. Dalton was born on September 12, 1941 in Morton, MS to the late Jesse and Marie Garner. Dalton was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He loved his family greatly and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Dalton was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Laurie Ann Garner; siblings, Jessie Jo Wall, Thomas Jackie Garner, and Ottis Ray Garner.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Helen Jewel Garner; children, Danny (Nessa) Lewis, Cindy (Ollie) Coward, and Mike (Robin) Lewis; brother and sister, Freddy "Lamar" (Gay) Garner and Belinda (B.P.) Earls; along with a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
There will be a visitation for Dalton's family and friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Escatawpa, MS.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his memory to the .
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 19, 2019