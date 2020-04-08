|
Dan J. Turrentine
1943 ~ 2020
Long Beach
Dan J. Turrentine, age 76, of Long Beach, passed away on April 4, 2020 at Gulfport Memorial Hospital. He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother and great-grandfather who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Dan was born in El Paso, Texas to Fred and Mabel Gray Turrentine. He spent his childhood in El Paso where he graduated from Texas Western University with a degree in business. He was a Life Underwriting Training Council Fellow, LUTCF at Horace Mann Insurance Company then became a Customs Broker for the State of Texas. He moved to Long Beach in 1995 where he began his perfect job – buying and selling antiques and collectibles. Dan was a wonderful wheeler-dealer and had many friends in the antique business.
He is survived by his wife, Trena of Long Beach; his daughters, Alyson (Tommy) Smith and their daughter, Connar of Oklahoma City; Shawn Guyot and her children Bryce (Jessica), Luke and Mia, all of Gulfport. He is also survived by his step-daughter, Shelly Bennett and her children, Jordan and Josie, all of Long Beach and 3 very loved great-grandchildren, Macy, Emma and Owen Brockett. Dan leaves behind his sister, Elaine (Ron) Schmidtling of Long Beach; Freddie Turrentine of New Zealand and Edward (Patty) Turrentine of Las Vegas, NV plus many nieces and nephews in New Zealand, Alabama and California.
Dan's wishes were to be cremated and scattered in the Gulf. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no formal funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Humane Society of South Mississippi (HSSM) or Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra .
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 8, 2020