|
|
Daniel Bernard Brandon
2/12/1943 -- 2/12/2020
Saucier, MS
Daniel Bernard Brandon, 77, passed away February 12, 2020.
Mr. Brandon served his country for 15 years in the United States Navy and the Coast Guard. He was also a Vietnam Veteran. After his military service he continued to be a public servant as a Physician's Assistant in the Civil Service. Dan is remembered as a friend to many and an enemy to none.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Barbara Brandon; step-father, Jack Repko; brother, Robert Brandon; son, Danny Brandon; two son-in-laws, Donivan Smith Sr., and Michael Fiala.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Jacqueline Brandon of Saucier, MS; step mother, Janet Brandon; three children, Alice Fiala, Shawn (Laura) Page, Jacqueline Michelle (Aaron Jaynes); seven siblings, David (Gretchen) Brandon, James (Becky) Brandon, John (Barbara) Brandon, Patricia (Roger) Schwerkolt, Maurene (Bob) Kramer, Kim DePanfilis, and Gail (Peter) Traisei; sister-in-law, Laurie Brandon; six grandchildren, Crista, Tripp, Shelby, Donivan, Kara, and Ashley (Jimmy); and two great grandchildren, Waylon and Kaydence.
A graveside service will be held at Biloxi Nation Cemetery on Wednesday, February 19 at 12:30 PM. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES in Gulfport, MS is serving the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 18, 2020