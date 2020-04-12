The Sun Herald Obituaries
Daniel Mark "Danny" Brown

1962-2020

Ocean Springs, MS

Daniel Mark "Danny" Brown, age 57 of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Danny was born on November 14, 1962 in Melrose, MA. He is a graduate of Biloxi High School and was the BHS band captain. Danny worked at Harrison County Tourism Commission, Stouffer Denver Inn, Residence Inn Denver and St. Louis, Gulf Hills Golf Club, and Gulf Hills Hotel. He enjoyed Saints football and riding his three-wheel trike around Ocean Springs.

He is preceded in death by mother, Marie Kelly Brown; father, Carroll M. "Charlie" Brown, Jr.; brother, David Reeves-Brown; and sister, Denise May Brown.

Danny is survived by his sisters, Donna Marie Brown of Ocean Springs, MS and Dianne Mary Butera of Biloxi, MS; sisters-in-law, Jessamyn Reeves-Brown of Asheville, NC and Sherri Brown Willis of Ocean Springs, MS; niece, Lisa; nephews, David, Bob, and Peter; numerous great nieces and nephews; and his beloved pets, Smokey and Katie Brown.

He will be remembered by his parting words, "The Dan has left the building."

The family wishes for any memorial donations be made to Jackson County Animal Shelter.

The family extends a thank you to Lori of Nursing Management, the staff of Ocean Springs Hospital ER, ICU, and especially the staff of 3East.

There will be no services per Dan's wishes. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue, Biloxi, MS is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
