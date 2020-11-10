TSgt Daniel Grover Goad, Sr., U.S. Air Force, Ret.
1930 ~ 2020
Gulfport
TSgt Daniel Grover Goad, Sr., U.S. Air Force, Ret., age 90, of Gulfport, passed away on November 6, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Lorraine Lauland Goad; his parents, Raymond and Lelia Goad; 2 brothers, Eugene Goad and Elmer Goad; and a sister, Annalou Grams.
He is survived by his children, Daniel G Jr.(Dottie), of Long Beach, MS, Lonnie G., of Gulfport,, Timothy H. (Terri), of Long Beach, MS, Michael R. (Miki), of Phoenix, AZ, Sharon M. DiLorenzo (Thomas), of Long Beach, MS, Ronald L., of Gulfport, MS, Alan R., Gulfport, MS;: a sister, Gladys Cox, South Carolina; along with twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was a native of Hillsville, VA and had been a longtime resident of Gulfport. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Tech Sergeant. Following his military career, he later worked and retired from the U.S, Postal Service. He was a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and he was an avid golfer.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 10 – 11 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am in the church. Interment will be in Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2414 17th St., Gulfport, MS 39501 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com