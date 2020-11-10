1/1
Daniel Goad
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TSgt Daniel Grover Goad, Sr., U.S. Air Force, Ret.

1930 ~ 2020

Gulfport

TSgt Daniel Grover Goad, Sr., U.S. Air Force, Ret., age 90, of Gulfport, passed away on November 6, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Lorraine Lauland Goad; his parents, Raymond and Lelia Goad; 2 brothers, Eugene Goad and Elmer Goad; and a sister, Annalou Grams.

He is survived by his children, Daniel G Jr.(Dottie), of Long Beach, MS, Lonnie G., of Gulfport,, Timothy H. (Terri), of Long Beach, MS, Michael R. (Miki), of Phoenix, AZ, Sharon M. DiLorenzo (Thomas), of Long Beach, MS, Ronald L., of Gulfport, MS, Alan R., Gulfport, MS;: a sister, Gladys Cox, South Carolina; along with twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

He was a native of Hillsville, VA and had been a longtime resident of Gulfport. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Tech Sergeant. Following his military career, he later worked and retired from the U.S, Postal Service. He was a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and he was an avid golfer.

Visitation will be on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 10 – 11 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am in the church. Interment will be in Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2414 17th St., Gulfport, MS 39501 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved