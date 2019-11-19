|
|
Daniel Lewis Hahn
9-17-1944 ~ 11-9-2019
Ocean Springs, MS
Mr. Daniel Lewis Hahn, 75 of Ocean Springs, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Ocean Springs Hospital. He was born September 17, 1944 in Biloxi, the son Jesse & Mamie (Hill) Hahn. Known by most by "Danny", he grew up and spent his life in the Biloxi / Ocean Springs area. He spent most of his working career in maintenance at Keesler Air Force Base. Danny was a jovial, fun-loving guy from the start, a trait that followed him through life. He loved a good joke as much as anyone, but making others smile was his passion. You may have known him as "Funny Face" the clown, something Danny did for many years, whenever and wherever he could. He has performed at countless birthday parties and gatherings, at local businesses, or anywhere he was allowed to entertain people. Danny loved his family, especially his grandchildren, spending as much time with them as possible. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all whose life he touched. He was preceded by: his mother Mamie Joiner; his father Jesse Hahn and stepmother Frances Hahn; a son Donald Ladner, Jr, and a sister Rita Dyer. Left to cherish his memories are: his loving wife Mary and son James (Kim) Ladner of Ocean Springs; four grandchildren: Hannah Ladner of Crystal Springs, MS, Brandon, Tyler, and Nicole Ladner, all of Ocean Springs; two great-grandsons, Tyler Ladner, Jr. of Ocean Springs and Colton Bowlin of Crystal Springs; brothers Jesse (Rita) Hahn and David (Michelle) Williams, both of Petal, MS, and Ed (Sherry) Williams of Mesquite, TX; a sister Ruby (George) Drieling of Saucier, and many nieces, nephews and countless people he entertained. Danny's final wishes were to be cremated, which his family is honoring. A memorial service has been set for 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Hahn family in their time of need, and asks everyone to keep them in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 19, 2019