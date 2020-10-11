1/1
Daniel Kane
Daniel D. Kane

1974--2020

Pensacola, FL

Daniel D. Kane, 45, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Pensacola, FL.

Daniel was born in Wembley, England and had resided in Pensacola since 2009. Daniel or "D" as all who knew him worked in the restaurant industry for 20 years. Daniel was a loving son, brother, husband, father and friend to many and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Stacy Maclynn Kane and mother, Eileen Patricia Kane.

Survived by his children, Ava Eileen Kane of Anderson, AL and Fallon Danielle Kane of Pensacola, FL; father, William John "Bill" Kane (Susan) of Bay St. Louis, MS; sister, Sara Louise Kane of Houghton, LA; step-brother, William Henry Kane (Toni) of Mobile, AL; aunts & uncles and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9am until 10am at St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland, MS. The Memorial Mass will begin at 10am, followed by a reception at the church. Interment will be performed at a later date.



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Clare Catholic Church
OCT
24
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Clare Catholic Church
