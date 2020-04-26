|
|
Daniel Leonard Blakely
1939 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Daniel Leonard Blakely, aged 81, passed away peacefully at his home with his family Sunday evening, April 19th, 2020.
A longtime resident of Gulfport, Dan is survived by his wife, Bonnie Blakely and his three daughters: Angela Blakely of Danbury, CT; Debbie Blakely Varnado of Saucier, MS; Orene Blakely Knapp and Son-in-Law Derek of Columbus, GA. Dan is also survived by his granddaughter Callison Varnado Watters and her husband Robert of Saucier, and great-grandchild Blake Lane Watters.
Dan has been laid to rest at the Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2020