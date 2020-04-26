Home

Daniel Leonard Blakely


1939 - 2020
Daniel Leonard Blakely

1939 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Daniel Leonard Blakely, aged 81, passed away peacefully at his home with his family Sunday evening, April 19th, 2020.

A longtime resident of Gulfport, Dan is survived by his wife, Bonnie Blakely and his three daughters: Angela Blakely of Danbury, CT; Debbie Blakely Varnado of Saucier, MS; Orene Blakely Knapp and Son-in-Law Derek of Columbus, GA. Dan is also survived by his granddaughter Callison Varnado Watters and her husband Robert of Saucier, and great-grandchild Blake Lane Watters.

Dan has been laid to rest at the Biloxi National Cemetery. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport served the family and memories and photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
