Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Daniel Losey


1982 - 2019
Daniel Losey Obituary
Daniel Eugene Losey

1982 ~ 2019

Biloxi

At about 9 a.m. on September 6, 2019, Daniel Eugene Losey age 36, injected methamphetamine into his veins, walked into his parents backyard and shot himself to death.

He was the son of and survived by Clyde and Sally Losey of Biloxi, MS; his brother Kenneth M. Losey of Pensacola, FL; his aunts and uncles, Jerry and Linda Turnage of Biloxi, David and Linda Losey, Tustin CA and Jackie Losey of Lake Elsinore, CA; numerous cousins in CA, KY and OH.

Daniel was a kind and generous soul, but it was also a soul tormented by drugs. We will never know what depths of despair drove this sweet and considerate man to believe himself unworthy of living. Parents, beware for your children. Meth is not a recreational drug; Meth addicts and Meth kills.

Daniel was born in Newport, RI but grew up in Pensacola, FL. He was a brilliant child. His elementary school years were spent in Gifted Child studies. He was an accomplished pianist, winning numerous awards in local and state competitions. In high school, he excelled in advanced classes of physics, calculus, chemistry and French. He graduated from Pine Forest High School, Pensacola, FL with a grade point average of 4.38.

Daniel was offered a full academic scholarship at Florida State University. The Navy offered him their prestigious Nuclear Power School. However, Daniel chose to stay in Pensacola by friends and attend University of West Florida. That was a fateful decision as those friends led to cutting classes, drugs, sex and alcohol which began a downward spiral finally ending in his suicide… and his grieving parents crying for what should have been.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd at Washington Ave. in West Jackson County is serving this grief stricken family.

All arrangements for cremation will be private.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
