The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Christian Center
1710 Government St
Ocean Springs, MS
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Faith Christian Center
1710 Government St
Ocean Springs, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Schroeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Schroeder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Schroeder Obituary
Daniel J. "Danny"

Schroeder, Jr.

1964-2019

Ocean Springs, MS

Daniel J. "Danny" Schroeder, Jr., 55 of Ocean Springs, MS, went to be with his Father in Heaven on December 13, 2019.

Danny was a native of Willingboro, NJ before moving to Ocean Springs, MS in 1983. He graduated from Holy Cross High School in Delran, NJ in 1982 and later attended Mississippi State University on a soccer scholarship. He actively served as a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy for 4 years.

Danny worked as a Pipe Welder and General Foreman for Huntington Ingalls Industries for approximately 20 years. He was passionate about the sport of soccer and coached soccer for youth in the community. He was an avid and longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan. Danny was known to light up any room he walked into and always knew exactly how to make everyone laugh.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Maguire Schroeder. He is survived by his father, Daniel J. Schroeder, Sr.; his two daughters, Danielle Schroeder and Katie Schroeder; two sisters, Colleen (Richard) White, Laura (Ronald) Owen; former wife and mother of his children, Rhondalyn McDaniel; and several other beloved family members.

A visitation will be held at 2:00 pm with memorial service to follow at 3:00 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Faith Christian Center, 1710 Government St, Ocean Springs, MS 39564.

The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now