Daniel J. "Danny"
Schroeder, Jr.
1964-2019
Ocean Springs, MS
Daniel J. "Danny" Schroeder, Jr., 55 of Ocean Springs, MS, went to be with his Father in Heaven on December 13, 2019.
Danny was a native of Willingboro, NJ before moving to Ocean Springs, MS in 1983. He graduated from Holy Cross High School in Delran, NJ in 1982 and later attended Mississippi State University on a soccer scholarship. He actively served as a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy for 4 years.
Danny worked as a Pipe Welder and General Foreman for Huntington Ingalls Industries for approximately 20 years. He was passionate about the sport of soccer and coached soccer for youth in the community. He was an avid and longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan. Danny was known to light up any room he walked into and always knew exactly how to make everyone laugh.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Maguire Schroeder. He is survived by his father, Daniel J. Schroeder, Sr.; his two daughters, Danielle Schroeder and Katie Schroeder; two sisters, Colleen (Richard) White, Laura (Ronald) Owen; former wife and mother of his children, Rhondalyn McDaniel; and several other beloved family members.
A visitation will be held at 2:00 pm with memorial service to follow at 3:00 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Faith Christian Center, 1710 Government St, Ocean Springs, MS 39564.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 19, 2019