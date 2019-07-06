Danny Burl Carr, Sr.



1952-2019



Saucier



Danny Burl Carr, Sr., age 67 of Saucier, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, surrounded by family. Danny was born on May 1, 1952, in Duck Hill, Mississippi.



Mr. Carr was recognized as an outstanding welder at Ingalls Shipbuilding and Gulf Ships, where he retired. He enjoyed fishing in his bass boat, archery, and watching the New Orleans Saints football. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Gulfport.



He was preceded in death by his son, Danny Burl Carr, III; and his father, Earl Carr.



He is survived by his loving companion, Bobbie Smith; his son, Danny Carr, Jr.; his daughter, Tangela Burkes (John); his grandchildren, Christopher Burkes, Nicholas Burkes, and Jaylen Carr; his mother, Gracie Carr; his sisters, Nancy Sweeting (Bob), Linda Poole, Betty Ladner (Larry), Gail Dill (Bennie), Kathy Easterlin (Gary); his brothers, Terrell Carr, Clinton Carr (Mary Ann), and Pastor Dan Carr (Mickey); and a host of nieces and nephews.



The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, with a visitation from 10:00 AM until 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Allen Cemetery, Long Beach, with Pastor Dan Carr officiating.



An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com . Published in The Sun Herald from July 6 to July 7, 2019