Danny Blake O'Neal
February 15, 1966 - September 15, 2020
Perkinston
Danny B. O'Neal, age 54, of Perkinston, MS, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Danny was born in Demopolis, Alabama on February 15, 1966 to Davan and Jackie O'Neal. He was a graduate of Demopolis Academy and went on to serve in the Army National Guard for six years. He was a member of Little Creek Baptist Church in Perkinston. Danny was the owner of O'Neal's Restaurants for 32 years.
His passion was his restaurant, cooking, and seeing his customers happy. When Danny was not at O'Neals, you could find him with family and friends, grilling and cheering on his favorite football teams, Alabama and the Saints. Many people knew him as "Uncle Danny" and his friends were loved as family. Danny enjoyed being outside, fishing, golfing, and working on his land. One of Danny's fondest times of the year was to see his St. Jude trail riding friends pulling up on their wagons. He loved knowing he could be a small part in making a difference.
Danny's family and friends paid tribute to him, 'Danny had an unwavering faith in God. He was a generous and kind-hearted man. Danny touched many lives with his generosity and passion for helping others. He will be deeply missed.'
Danny is survived by his wife, Stephanie Cameron O'Neal; his stepdaughter Kari Bankston (Ryan); his grandson Chandler Bankston; his siblings, David O'Neal, Martin (Butch) O'Neal (Carol), and Vanna O'Neal Zimmerman; his nieces, Leah O'Neal Dane, Lauren Garner (Shawn), Haley Mayo (Myles), his nephew Warren Zimmerman and three great nieces and one great nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Davan and Jackie O'Neal and his grandparents, Ford and Jewel O'Neal and Joseph and Beulah Freeman.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home in Wiggins, MS. Bro. Bill Cameron of Community Baptist Church will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00am to 1:00pm. With service following in the chapel and burial at O'Neal-Cox Cemetery.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions in Danny's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
. Moore Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.